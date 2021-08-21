Inc. magazine recognized Keller Logistics Group again on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s independent small businesses.
Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Keller Logistics Group also made the list in 2019.
“The growth of Keller Logistics Group couldn’t have happened without the strong team of associates that come to work every day with a passion for their job and the drive to do better. We are truly blessed to have a great team of employees that are focused on the future and being responsive, reliable and resourceful to our customers,” stated Keller Logistics Groups’ Chief Sales Officer, Aaron Keller.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2021 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 454%, and a median rate of 157%. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”
