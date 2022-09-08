Defiance’s Keller Logistics is one busy company these days.
Not only is the firm’s core business growing — it recently was featured in Inc. magazine as one of the country’s fastest growing — but under the leadership of CEO Bryan Keller the firm is involved in several construction projects today.
Ground was broken for one of those on Tuesday morning in Napoleon’s industrial park, just south of U.S. 24. There, Keller is investing in a 150,000 square-foot speculation building to be used as a shell for a new company or an expanding one. Work is expected to be completed next year.
This project is a partnership with the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and the City of Napoleon which provided — through the CIC — approximately 10 acres on Independence Drive for the development.
But this is only one of five ongoing projects that is keeping Keller busy with investments in the local economy.
“When it comes to growth locally and regionally, it takes a catalyst, and Bryan Keller and his team are that catalyst,” said Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer. “Keller takes chances in rural markets, when most wouldn’t. He is creating a ripple effect where other companies are now also viewing Defiance County as the place to do business, and it is! We’re truly blessed to have a leader like him who sees and believes in Defiance County and its economic future.”
The list of additional ongoing projects under Keller’s guidance and investment includes:
• construction of a Keller Logistics packaging facility on Defiance’s Commerce Drive, north of Johns Manville’s Carpenter Road plant and just south of U.S. 24.
Work is nearly complete on this facility which represents an expansion of Keller’s own operations.
The building joins Keller’s other warehousing facilities at its headquarters across U.S. 24 to the north.
Keller’s blue tractor trailers are a common sight on major highways as the company has national reach with operations in other states.
• renovation of several downtown Defiance buildings at the southwest corner of Second and Clinton streets.
This project got underway earlier this year and will include the creation of eight new apartments in the buildings’ upper floors and a restaurant on the main floor. The property is being marketed to restaurant prospects, but no announcement concerning the securing of a tenant has been made as of yet.
The earliest work — cleaning up the building’s facade and brick exterior — has been very visible this summer with crews using one or two lifts to pressure wash the outside walls. The building has been fenced off while crews work on the exterior.
• Elliott Road speculation building.
This project is about to get started as Keller’s contractor for ongoing projects — Spyker Contracting of Defiance — has moved equipment into place. Materials have been on the site, located just north of the DECKED plant on Elliott Road, for a number of months.
• Hicksville speculation building.
This project was just announced, as a land deal — similar to the Napoleon setup — was completed with the Defiance County CIC and the Village of Hicksville.
The village has provided the CIC with land to turn over to Keller in the town’s industrial park for a building measuring approximately 100,000 square-feet.
However, this could be expanded to 200,000 square-feet.
