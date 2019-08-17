PAULDING — The first annual Fa La La La 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk to raise funds for the village’s “Merry and Bright” Christmas celebration is set for Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.
The run will begin at the county parking lot, and loop out to the reservoir and back.
“I just love this festival, and really want to see it succeed and grow,” said 5K coordinator Carmen St. John.
Pre-registration is $15 and includes a race-day T-shirt. The link to pre-register can be found on the Paulding Chamber website, pauldingchamber.com.
Race-day registration is $20, and T-shirts will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Ages 10 and under can register for $10, and can also pre-register online.
The Merry and Bright Christmas celebration is set for Dec. 8 in downtown Paulding. The event includes games for kids, an ice sculptor, live reindeer, food offerings from non-profits, a children’s pageant, toboggan runs, an appearance by Santa and a tree-lighting ceremony in Herb Monroe Park, followed by a parade.
The celebration is free to attend. To keep it so, the Merry and Bright committee relies on fundraisers throughout the year.
5K sponsors include Baker-Shindler Ready Mix; St. John’s Tire Service; and Stahl, Stoller, Meyer Insurance.
For more information, contact the Paulding Chamber of Commerce at 419-399-5215.
