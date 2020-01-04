K&P Medical Transport recently purchased the assets of M&M Medivan of Defiance.
According to a press release issued this week by Keller Logistics Group, the purchase is aimed at adding to the breadth of service offered by K&P Medical Transport, and increasing capacity to facilitate expansion throughout Ohio.
Prior to the purchase, K&P Medical Transport consisted of 45 cars and five ambulettes. Four ambulances and five ambulettes will be added to the company’s fleet.
K&P Medical Transport assists with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) from facilities like nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to hospitals and other medical facilities for services such as dialysis, or for hospital-to-hospital transport.
The release stated, “The addition of ambulance service enhances the wide range of transportation solutions K&P provides to all Ohio residents through partnerships with public and private entities, including county agencies, medical and educational facilities, insurers and employers.”
Located on Elliott Road in Defiance, K&P Medical Transport is under the direction of president Steve Walz and vice president Adam Wagner.
“K&P’s acquisition of Medivan aligns perfectly with our mission to fulfill medical transportation needs and all mobility needs necessary to independent living and quality of life in the communities we serve,” Walz said.
K&P Medical Transport has been in business since 2013. It operates in 13 counties throughout Ohio, and transports to Indiana and Michigan regularly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.