Matt Joost of REMAX Realty of Defiance Inc. was featured as the cover story of the December issue of Top Agent Magazine. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.

To be considered for a feature in Top Agen Magazine, all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. All candidates are then evaluated based upon production and professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement.

“It is an honor to be featured by Top Agent Magazine,” said Joost. “I credit my success to loyal customers and clients I have had the privilege to serve over the past 20 years.”

For more information about Joost, call 419-438-0790 or email mattjooste@remax.net or visit www.remax.com.

