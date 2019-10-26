Matt Joost, Defiance, has been awarded the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.
Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 3% of realtors nationwide have earned the credential.
CRS designees subscribe to the strict realtor code of ethics, have been trained to use the latest tactics and technologies and are specialists in helping clients maximize profits and minimize costs when buying or selling a home.
Joost is a broker with RE/MAX Realty of Defiance Inc. He is a member of the Toledo Regional Association of Realtors and the Ohio Association of Realtors.
