Matthew Joost, broker/owner at REMAX Realty of Defiance Inc., has obtained the Certified Real Estate Mentor (CREM) designation from the Columbus Association of Realtors.
This designation centers on ensuring that knowledge, experience and wisdom are passed down from generation to generation by preparing experienced real estate professionals to identify where and how they can assist others (mentees) in the fulfillment of their career-related goals.
The program focuses on understanding behaviors and motivations, identifying strengths and opportunity areas and developing structure and plans to enhance business success.
Requirements for the CREM designation are: a minimum of two years spent as a full-time realtor, involvement in at least 40 transaction sides, involvement in both the State and National Association of Realtors and a letter of recommendation from a colleague or strategic alliance partner.
Joost has 19 years of experience in the industry and can be reached at 419-784-3029.
