RE/MAX Realty of Defiance Inc. has announced that Matthew Joost was awarded with the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification.
The RENE is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official certification of the National Association of Realtors.
Joost joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the RENE certification. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation and subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics.
RENE is wholly owned by REBI and focuses specifically on real estate sale negotiation.
Joost can be contacted by calling 419-4380790 or by email at mattjoost@remax.net.
