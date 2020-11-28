ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (the company), the holding company of Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the bank), announced this week that the company’s board of directors has increased in size from 12 to 13 members and Lori A. Johnston was appointed to the board of directors of both the company and the bank.
Johnston resides in Grand Rapids. She is the president of ProMedica Insurance Corporation, an affiliate of ProMedica Health System. She has been employed by ProMedica Health System and affiliates in increasing levels of leadership roles since 1996. Johnston was employed by Ernst & Young, LLP in Toledo from 1983-96 and is a certified public accountant. Johnston is an active member of the Toledo community, serving as a board member for various entities including Toledo Mud Hens/Toledo Walleye, Ohio Association of Health Plans, Health Plan Alliance, Compassion Health Toledo and St. Ursula Academy.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Lori to our board,” commented Jack Johnson, board chairman. “Adding top talent across all areas of the company, including our board of directors, is one of our top strategic initiatives. Lori is a proven leader and will be an asset to our board and the company.”
Based on her financial expertise, Johnston will be serving on the audit committee of the board of directors.
“Lori will bring great insights across a wide range of experiences to the board and I look forward to her support as we further the bank’s growth and financial performance,” said Lars Eller, president and chief executive officer.
