The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has announced that Paige Johnson has been hired as the new business development and operations manager, effective last Monday.
Her responsibilities will include the day-to-day operations within the office as well as building relationships with current and future investors. She will also assist with the planning and coordinating of special events and hold the title of corporate secretary for the CIC board.
She comes to the CIC office with a wealth of knowledge and expertise, according to a CIC news release. She recently served as the volunteer and events coordinator at the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.
Paige said her goal is to increase visibility between the community and businesses by helping to create business development/social media plans for new and existing businesses in Defiance County, organizing new events that involve both community members and local businesses, and educating the community on the importance of economic growth while building lasting relationships with stakeholders in the area.
Paige received her associates degree at Northwest State Community College in Business Administration and Accounting and then went on to the University of Toledo to receive her bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing.
“Paige has a servant leadership attitude and truly wants to help our local companies with their needs,” stated CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer. “Paige is also a Fairview High School grad, so retaining her kind of talent for our county, is a huge win. We are very excited to have her on board and we can’t wait for the community to see all she has to offer.”
Johnson can be reached at Paige@DefianceCountyED.com or by contacting the CIC office at 419-784-4471.
