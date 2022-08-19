Japanese consul visit

Yusuke Shindo, consul general of Japan (holding left corner of sign) is pictured with his wife, Seiko, to his left and other local officials during his recent two-day visit to Defiance. Shindo toured a number of locations, including the local General Motors plant.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Defiance

Local officials hosted a special visit this week from a Japanese government official recently, and business topics were a central topic.

