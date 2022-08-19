Local officials hosted a special visit this week from a Japanese government official recently, and business topics were a central topic.
Yusuke Shindo, the counsul general of Japan based in Detroit, and his wife, Seiko, toured a number of locations in the two-day visit, with Mayor Mike McCann and his wife, Laurie, showing the couple around town.
McCann provided details of the visit during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) board of trustees meeting Thursday afternoon at Defiance County East. As the city's mayor, McCann is a member of the CIC board.
One purpose of the visit was to acquaint Shindo with local business and culture as a way to market the city to Japanese companies which might contemplate investment here.
"The consul general's role ... is to sort of look at this area as a whole, look at our community very closely ... and so when he meets with Japanese companies he can in good conscience recommend this market for a business to locate here," explained McCann.
In addition to visiting the city schools and Defiance College, the visiting couple saw the Defiance High School Band perform and visited the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, the county economic development (CIC) office and the General Motors plant on Ohio 281.
At the last venue, McCann said Steve Hartwig, local GM plant manager, organized a tour where Shindo was "most engaged" and "asked a lot of questions," according to the mayor.
Some of the things the visitors are interested in examining, the mayor noted, are crimes rates and safety, education and health care.
"I think we really checked all the boxes when we parted company Tuesday afternoon," McCann told the CIC board. "He was very enthused, he said 'let's stay in touch,' which I think was obviously very encouraging, and we'll do that ... ."
CIC Director Erika Willitzer told the board Thursday that Defiance County lags behind in foreign investment, though it recently secured a commitment from a Belgian company (Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.), which plans to hold a groundbreaking on Aug. 31 in Enterprise Industrial Park for a new fertilizer plant.
Willitzer was among the local leaders who met with Shindo.
"It was a really good visit," she said.
McCann said the visiting couple stayed overnight at Second Story in downtown Defiance.
The mayor explained that he had met Shindo at a mayor's association meeting in Columbus some weeks ago, and invited him to Defiance. He said Shindo is one of 17 consul generals in the United States.
A followup visit from Shindo is planned, said McCann.
He hopes to have him return to Defiance on a Monday so he can also attend the weekly Rotary luncheon at VFW Post 3360. The mayor said the plan is to plant a cherry tree to mark the occasion.
