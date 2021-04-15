There is never an ideal time to discover you have a flat tire.
The inconvenience is usually noticed as you head out the door with intentions to drive, or during the commute. Without ensuring your car is equipped with an adequate spare tire, you may face expensive towing or road-service charges.
Many older vehicles include a donut tire, a scissor jack and a lug nut wrench to complete an installation. Depending on the automobile type, the setup can usually be found in the trunk or installed on the chassis’ undercarriage.
If you would rather avoid using a temporary spare, consider investing in a fifth full-size matching tire to keep on standby. Remember to incorporate the wheel into your vehicle’s rotation scheduling, so it wears at the same rate as the other tires.
Automakers are pressed for space and fuel economy on some cars, so many are instead offering onboard tire repair kits. Most options include an air compressor and tire sealant that plugs small holes, making it possible to reach a repair shop.
Before hitting the road this spring, make sure to analyze your vehicle’s emergency tire system. Become familiar with how to use the provided components and tools that make the replacement task easier when the time comes.
Changing a Tire
One of the essential skills to learn for yourself and teach to loved ones is how to change a tire. Understanding the process can save you time during emergencies and help you get to a repair shop for a permanent repair and avoid expensive towing bills.
Check out these tips from the Department of Motor Vehicles about changing a flat safely and efficiently.
• Find a safe spot to park the vehicle, like a side street or the shoulder of a road.
• Use safety equipment like reflective triangles and turn on your hazard lights.
• Loosen but don’t remove the lug nuts before jacking up the car.
• Reference your owner’s manual to find the proper location on the vehicle to begin lifting it with the jack.
• With the vehicle raised, remove the lug nuts and detach the flat tire.
• Align the spare onto the wheel bolts, hand tighten the nuts and lower the car.
• Next, use a tool to tighten the nuts in a star pattern to ensure even alignment.
