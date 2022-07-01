This photo taken Thursday morning shows the steel that has arrived to help construct the new industrial speculation building planned by Keller Logistics Group on Defiance’s Elliott Road. The site is due north of the DECKED building.
This photo taken Thursday morning shows the Keller Logistics Group’s new building on Defiance’s Commerce Drive from the north. The company hopes to open the 195,000 square-foot packaging facility later this year. In the background — just across Commerce Drive — is the Johns Manville Carpenter Road plant.
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
Several large business-related projects in Defiance County have continued their progress this week.
One of them — EnviroKure in Hicksville Township — has opened on a limited basis and is planning a ribbon-cutting. The plant at 09408 Rosedale Road, three miles northeast of Hicksville, will turn chicken manure from the Hillandale Eggs farm next door into fertilizer, and sell it.
Plant Manager Dave Mansfield told The Crescent-News Thursday that the plant “took our first load of manure on June 1” and has been “operating on a limited basis since then. We are continuing to make process adjustments as we increase toward full capacity.”
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer noted that EnviroKure is planning a ribbon-cutting for the facility on July 23.
This is not the only new industry that has opened operations recently in Defiance County. A Packaging Group (APG), which plans to employ more than 100 persons at a new facility at Domersville Road and Commerce Drive on Defiance’s northeast side, is ramping up its hiring, according to Willitzer.
She isn’t sure when the company will be in full operation, having said previously that limited operations were underway.
Meanwhile, work continues on Keller Logistic Group’s new 195,000 square-foot packaging facility being built on Commerce Drive, east of Carpenter Road.
In recent weeks the building’s walls have gone up, with the company hoping to open operations this year.
The blue building on the south side of U.S. 24 is easily seen by passersby as they travel the four-lane road through the north part of Defiance.
Keller also is involved with an industrial project on Elliott Road — just to the north.
Construction of the new speculation building — designed to attract a new or expanding company to the site — isn’t underway yet, but at least some of the steel components that will be needed to do so have arrived on the site, located just north of the DECKED building on Elliott.
An $11 million project also continues on the east edge of Hicksville where Vancrest’s new nursing home and assisted living facility is being built. Construction began in spring.
