If you don’t already have a trusted local mechanic who ensures your vehicle is operating correctly and safely, find a reputable provider this spring.
As you build a professional relationship, you may discover regular customer discounts, honest discussions about repairs and an expert who becomes familiar with your vehicle. With regular inspections and maintenance, your mechanic can diagnose significant issues before they require more expensive remediation.
An easy way to get to know the local shops in your area is by researching their locations. Check review websites to discover feedback from current and previous customers. Ask your friends and family about their experiences with mechanics. It’s imperative to avoid deciding based on prices alone. Ensure they are well-versed in your specific vehicle brand, offer warranties for parts and labor and make you feel comfortable while visiting. Here are some other factors to consider when choosing a dedicated mechanic.
ASE Certified
Mechanics who participate in a national program conducted by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence receive ASE certification.
To receive this honor, one must pass national tests and complete a two-year work experience requirement in a skilled occupation. Jobs include independent garages, auto part stores, municipal fleets or dealerships. The difficult test includes questions regarding all significant areas of vehicle repair.
After the initial certification, mechanics can pursue Master Technician status by completing additional exams and fulfilling experience requirements. You can quickly identify shops in your area that employ an ASE-certified mechanic as they are permitted to display an ASE sign at their place of business.
Works with Your Schedule
If you work a Monday-Friday schedule, finding a shop that works with your weekly routine can be difficult. Find out if they offer a shuttle service that can take you to your job after dropping off your vehicle.
Once the repair is complete, find out if they will use the courtesy carrier to bring you back to the shop or if they can deliver the car to your place of work. You should also find out if they have an available technician on the weekend.
Warranty
Most reputable shops offer guarantees on parts and labor. Find out if their warranties are covered nationally, as breakdowns can occur when you’re far from home.
Quality providers can work with the distant repair shops to get you back on the road and reimburse you for charges at a later time.
