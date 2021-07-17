MAUMEE — School’s out, and as vaccination rates rise and America enters a new normal, the U.S. housing market continues along at a frenzied pace. With low interest rates and limited inventory, the real estate market is on track for record-high sales prices.
The increase in sales prices comes with a slight decline in existing home sales nationwide, as homebuyers struggle with declining affordability amid a lack of inventory, forcing some buyers to simply wait it out in hopes of more inventory and less competition. Meanwhile, home builders are trying to meet the increased market demand.
As we ease into new routines and look forward to a post-pandemic future, one thing remains certain: America desperately needs more homes.
Northwest Ohio Realtors (NOR) has more than 1,800 members dedicated to serving the needs of home sellers and buyers in Northwest Ohio and the surrounding area, including Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Williams, Hancock, Wyandot, Paulding and Putnam counties.
New listings were up slightly in June, keeping pace with the trends observed in winter and spring 2021. Compared to June 2020, new listings were up 3.3%.
This month's closed sales also continued to increase. June 2021 delivered 1,121 closed sales, reflecting an increase of 10.4% from June 2020.
Inventory continued to decline when compared to the previous year and has decreased 25% since June 2020. The May market sees three months of supply inventory which is down 40% from the same time in 2020. This inventory decline has been predicted by NAR; however, these numbers continue to uphold the strong sellers’ market which has gripped the industry.
Homes sold in June 2021 averaged 59 days on the market — a striking 30 % decrease from the same time last year.
In Northwest Ohio, the median home price in June 2021 was $163,500 — up slightly from previous months and substantially higher than June 2020 ($145,000). This continues to follow the national trend of rising year-to-date prices identified by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Comprehensive housing reports for Northwest Ohio can be found by visiting the NOR website — nworealtors.com. Please call the NOR office at 419.535.3222 for more information about these reports.
