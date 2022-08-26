An effort to assist local companies — generally on the smaller side — has sprouted at the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) in Defiance.
The “homegrown” program is a result of an idea pursued by CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer and approved recently by her agency’s board.
The CIC, funded with a virtual even split of public and private money, is designed to assist Defiance County companies to grow or to attract new or expanding companies to the county.
For years, this generally has focused on larger manufacturing companies. However, as the CIC has made more effort to expand its reach to include even smaller companies in the retail sector, the “homegrown” idea has blossomed.
“It’s truly what they call an economic development gardening program,” explained Willitzer. “It’s where you have a program that focuses strictly on your existing companies or startups. ... I felt a critical piece was needed to make sure we were getting appropriate resources to our companies, so I did present the idea and the board approved getting something in place.”
Speaking very generally, the program is aimed at companies that might have only 5-10 employees, or revenue of $1 million (or less). The idea is to help take them “to the next level,” where they might be able to hire 30-100 employees, Willitzer indicated.
Although the “homegrown” program is an arm of the CIC, it has been set up as its own 501(3)c nonprofit organization. The reason: nonprofit status will allow it to seek grants which can then be provided to businesses to help them accomplish tasks that might be out of their reach financially.
As a 501c6 entity, the CIC cannot seek these grants, according to Willitzer.
“Our intention is to truly go after some of these national grants that no one has actually applied for in this area,” she said. “That’s our hope so we can facility some great programming.”
She is hopeful “that this will allow us to really capture the funding and give that back to the community. That’s our goal.”
Most of the grants are through national foundations, Willitzer explained, and the CIC has applied for two of them with research undertaken on others.
“We’re currently looking for funding that would support some of the software that would be necessary for businesses to analyze their supply chain,” Willitzer said. “Obviously, we know supply chain is a big deal.”
Another grant option might be to assist with GIS mapping to help analyze a company’s customer base.
“We would have to pay someone to work our local businesses,” said Willitzer. “Our bigger businesses might have access to locating where customers are, but our smaller businesses do not.”
A third task that the program could bolster is e-commerce training, she indicated.
A board has been formed to oversee the nonprofit organization, and will be composed exclusively of private sector members. This will include private sector representatives now on the CIC board, but not elected officials.
“We wanted to make sure there’s a clear (division) there, nothing becomes political,” said Willitzer, adding that the CIC also wants to ensure that people in the business community are setting the strategic guidance for the program.
“They’re going to give us guidance on the direction we should go,” she said. “They will approve our financial aspects, but more than that our hope is we get to a point where we have different committees with the programming and get guidance. Our hope is they can bring back (direction) to the board and help guide us strategically.”
According to Willitzer, the board will meet monthly initially — the first session will be next month — but this may switch to quarterly later.
The CIC recently received approval at both the state and federal level for the program’s nonprofit status.
