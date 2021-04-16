HOLIDAY CITY — 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics’ latest expansion, beginning in April, will bring more than 100 new jobs to its two locations thanks to various machine additions and the relocation of several high pressure presses.
The manufacturing firm will proceed with adding two 3,000-ton high pressure machines and one 8,000-ton high pressure machine to its 225,000-sqaure-foot Holiday City plant this year and into 2022. The 375- and 500-ton high pressure presses in Holiday City will be relocated to the Bluffton, Ind. 325,000-square-foot facility. In addition, the Bluffton location will receive three new structural foam presses over the next 18 months.
Ron Ernsberger, president of 20/20, noted that the company’s ability to continuously grow is rooted in its goals to exceed customer expectations.
"As a custom molder, we must constantly push the envelope to find ways to do things better, faster and more economically," said Ernsberger. "Delivering quality parts on time every time is key. Whenever we add equipment, we also want to improve our ability to deliber our best and keep in line with the highest industry standards."
“Over the years, 20/20 has become the go-to custom molder of large parts in North America. Our goal is to continue to push into new and exciting molding technologies that will benefit our customers’ ability expand the size and capabilities of their proprietary products,” said Dave Rupp, chief financial officer.
The expansion allows 20/20 to “open doors to new projects,” said executive vice president Chad Adams. “These changes will undoubtedly bring new opportunities for our customers in terms of their own needs, product development, and manufacturing flexibility. We highly anticipate watching our teams at both locations grow. Our employees are a huge part of 20/20’s success and we are forever in debt to them.”
