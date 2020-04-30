HOLGATE — Over the course of her 31 years in education, superintendent Kelly Meyers of Holgate Local Schools has seen her share of changes.
During a career that includes 14 years as assistant principal/principal at Defiance Junior High School, and the last 10 years as superintendent at Holgate, Meyers has learned that what worked for a student 31 years ago, doesn’t necessarily work for a student today.
Meyers was recently asked the following three questions: “What are the biggest changes in education over the last 10 years?” “What are public education’s biggest challenges going forward?” and, “How has technology (computers, smart phones, etc ...) changed public education?”
“Changes in the way we communicate, and the rate at which that communication takes place, are some of the biggest changes,” said Meyers about the biggest changes in the last 10 years. “Offering virtual instruction, using online learning systems have changed the way many teachers have to approach planning and instruction. Social media has changed the way we need to reach our students/families and the rate at which people expect to receive information.
“The other area of big change is the level of accountability required in public education as a whole,” continued Meyers. “From testing, attendance, graduation requirements, third-grade reading guarantee, safety plans, security at our schools, the list is growing and changing at a faster pace than ever before.”
The biggest challenges going forward, according to Meyers, deal in the areas of how children are educated.
“Trying to meet the needs of our students in unconventional ways is an ever-growing need,” Meyers said. “We need to market our schools more to attract and retain enrollment of students, with education treated more as a competitive service. We need to keep offering unique learning opportunities for students/families and be open to alternative ways to offer instruction. Keeping up with state mandates will continue to challenge public education.”
Finally, Meyers explained that as technology advances, keeping up with it in any industry, not just education, is always a challenge.
“Keeping up with advancements in technology is difficult,” said Meyers. “The fact that our students know a lot more than many of the adults is also a challenge. Using technology for a productive purpose and not a distraction, is also tough to manage since so many devices are in the hands of our clientele.
“It’s so much a part of our daily lives that we need to utilize technology appropriately, without losing those essential ‘soft’ skills that are so important to be a productive member of society,” added Meyers. “Our students can find information so quickly; it’s changed the way teachers can offer instruction and the types of things that can be assigned. We also have to educate parents on the dangers of technology and try to minimize the risky situations in which our children can find themselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.