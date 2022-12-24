Vicki Heilshorn is no stranger to the art scene online and in the Defiance area.
Last year she opened up her small storefront, “History Studios,” in downtown Defiance where she sells vintage photographs, restores art and much more.
A 1992 graduate of Defiance High School, Heilshorn was born and raised in the Defiance area and discovered her passion for art after being asked by a co-worker to draw a sketch of his son. After word got around, she started getting an overwhelming amount of requests to draw co-workers’ loved ones.
In 2006 Heilshorn decided to open up an online business where her platform began to grow and change.
“I was drawing sketch art and selling it online and I wanted to make art prints,” she said. “ I took it to some place in Bryan and it was really expensive to get an art print made and I thought ‘you know what I’m just going to learn to do this myself,’ and so I started making art prints and selling art prints.”
Starting out on her new journey of being a small business on the internet, she began to draw sketches that she found interest in, the Civil War. Over time, Heilshorn branched out to doing Library of Congress sketches.
“At first it was all just Civil War art,” she said. “That was the only thing that I did. I was just a Civil War person and you know they have a lot of re-enactors and stuff. Well then that branched out into WW1, WW2, and the next thing you know I’m doing all of history.”
After some time of doing more types of art she again was getting overwhelmed with requests.
“In my house I have two garages an attached and detached and over time it just got so big that I just needed more room,” she explained. “And so I really wanted to rent a place downtown for the room to get me more room, but then I just was like ‘OK, I’ll put a storefront out here,’ so it just kind of evolved from that.”
After that decision was made, Heilshorn opened up the “History Studios” storefront in downtown Defiance on July 22, 2021.
“It took me three months to get this around,” she said. “Three months of not making any money, just doing this.
“This is literally 10 years of me thinking about this, what I wanted it to look like, down to what I wanted it to smell like,” she expressed.
Since opening, History Studios has built up a reputation of making unique and timeless art pieces.
Recently, Heilshorn created the calendar for the City of Defiance’s observations in 2023. She designed and printed all of the calendars in her downtown shop.
With Heilshorn’s passion for her craft, she wants to make her story one for the “history” books.
