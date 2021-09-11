The Highland Township Fire Department recently partnered with local company DECKED to test equipment used for storage in the department’s Dodge Ram 1500 with the RamBox package. The company provided a new storage product they had for this particular style of truck. Highland Township Fire Department now has improved storage and organization in the back of its truck and DECKED is receiving good feedback from the perspective of the professional needs of law enforcement, fire and EMS. Pictured with the pickup truck are, from left: Margo L’Heureux, quality assurance manager; Peggy Wolf, supply chain director; and Laurie Burke, Highland Township Fire Department.
