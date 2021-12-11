APT visits Columbus
Ohio House Majority Communications Department photo

Tony and Ben Nighswander, the owners of APT Manufacturing Solutions, Hicksville, visited the Statehouse on Tuesday, where they gave a presentation to the Business First Caucus. Pictured, from left are: State Representative Craig Riedel (Defiance), Tony Nighswander, Ben Nighswander and State Senator Rob McColley (Napoleon).

