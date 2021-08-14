Minday Bobay

MINDY BOBAY

HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Bank is pleased to announce, Mindy Bobay, Chief Financial Officer, is the recipient of the 2021 Prochnow Education Foundation GSB At-Large Outstanding Leader Scholarship.

Bobay will receive a $4,500 scholarship to apply toward her three years of the graduate school of banking program. Since 1945, the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has been educating professionals and creating leaders in the banking industry.

