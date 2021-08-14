HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Bank is pleased to announce, Mindy Bobay, Chief Financial Officer, is the recipient of the 2021 Prochnow Education Foundation GSB At-Large Outstanding Leader Scholarship.
Bobay will receive a $4,500 scholarship to apply toward her three years of the graduate school of banking program. Since 1945, the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has been educating professionals and creating leaders in the banking industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.