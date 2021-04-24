NAPOLEON — Counties across Northwest Ohio are facing an important issue when it comes to economic development — a shortage of available housing. While more manpower is needed for area companies, there must be housing available as well.
Henry County is dealing with both issues, according to Jennifer Arps, economic development coordinator and acting economic development director with the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). Currently, Napoleon and two other communities have housing projects in various stages of progress.
In Napoleon, a lack of affordable senior housing resulted in the Napoleon Senior Housing project being completed in March. This is a city project that took a couple of years to get down the pipeline. There are 49 one- and two-bedroom apartments now open for those age 55 and over and making no more than $46,000 per year for a two-person household.
Another Napoleon project is in the hands of Janmar Properties LLC, local property developers, and Beck’s Construction Company. They have been building villas in Napoleon, two units per building, that are selling before they are even built. They have already constructed 38 units.
In Hamler, an individual has plans for housing on six parcels of land. A housing development is also planned in Deshler.
“Economic development projects can sometimes take months to become a reality. The housing developments are a positive in the waiting process,” Arps commented.
