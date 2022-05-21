NAPOLEON — Henry County’s top economic development official provided an update on three projects — including the former Napoleon Walmart building — during the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Henry County’s bi-monthly board meeting this week.
CIC Executive Director Jennifer Arps spoke about those economic development projects during the meeting in Napoleon. Details of such projects are typically kept secret before they come to fruition due to their private business nature.
However, Arps shared a few items about both developments during this week’s meeting.
“Blaze” refers to the proposed purchase of the former Walmart building on Oakwood Avenue by a business owner.
According to meeting minutes, Arps is awaiting word on terms between the buyer and seller. The minutes noted that she will meet with representatives of the Regional Growth Partnership, a development agency in Toleo, “to discuss incentives for this project” while “a tentative walk-through of the building is scheduled in the coming weeks.
“It’s exciting,” Arps told The Crescent-News Friday. “It’s been at least 20 years it’s been vacant.”
As such, she acknowledged that the building “needs some work,” but said it’s a “good sign” someone is still interested.
Meanwhile, the CIC also is working on “Project Ray,” which concerns a Henry County company considering an expansion.
And a third project mentioned by Arps, “Chip,” is the transfer of about 10 acres to Keller Logistics on Independence Drive for construction of an industrial speculation bulding.
