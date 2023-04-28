NAPOLEON — The Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) will host the Henry County In-Demand Jobs Day event at Liberty Center High School on May 11 in the Commons Building.
Henry County high school senior students who are not attending college or entering the military, but are looking for a job after graduation are invited to participate. The event will consist of a meet and greet for students to interact with the participating employers to learn about the industry and positions available, followed by on-the-spot interviews for positions.
Following the event, officials will circle back with each school to confirm if any of the students were able to secure a job offer. If so, they may plan a job signing day, similar to what the schools do for college athletic commitments, according to CIC Director Jennifer Arps.
Students that have been signed up to attend by their guidance counselors will receive packets prior to the event that will include a list of all 23 employers attending, descriptions of the companies and information on how to apply. This allows their parents or guardians to review the event and hopefully guide them to be prepared.
This is the second year that the Henry County CIC has hosted this event. “Students have plenty of options for employment if they are looking at staying in the area,” Arps remarked. “With high wages and great benefits being offered at nearly all our employers, there is great opportunity here in Henry County to begin starting your next stage in life after high school. We’re very pleased with our employer turnout this year, which includes various sectors. We also want to thank Liberty Center high school and guidance counselor Shelley Ahleman for hosting this year’s event.”
