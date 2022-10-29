NAPOLEON — A variety of awards were bestowed during the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual meeting here last week while economic growth details were shared as well.
The meeting was the CIC’s first annual event held since February 2020 as it was canceled in each of the past two years due to the coronavirus situation.
According to meeting notes provided to The Crescent-News, CIC Executive Director Jennifer Arps stated that she was, therefore, “very thrilled to see so many colleagues together again. We’ve all come through the past few years a little stronger, and I’d say Henry County’s economy has managed to grow over those years. It was certainly a time of unknown and worry, as we all were put into a mode of survival, not only for own health,but for our businesses and organizations.”
During the past two years, Arps explained, her office assisted with nine economic development projects. The amount of investment totaled $56 million with more than 300 jobs and “close to $14 million in new payroll” created while 153 positions were retained.
Specifically, she mentioned the new Dana Light Axle Manufacturing plant in Napoleon, along with a 150,000 square-foot speculation building underway by Keller Logistics and a project — the details have not been announced yet — in the former Walmart building on Napoleon’s Oakwood Avenue.
In addition, Arps noted a number of retail developments that include new locations for Dunkin Donuts, Biggby Coffee and the Main Stop gas station and convenience store — all on Napoleon’s Scott Street — as well as a brewery in Deshler.
“With this growth, the focus has remained on workforce and educating our youth about the many job opportunities and rewarding careers that are here in Henry County,” Arps remarked. “Making sure our local schools and our business leaders are staying connected, the CIC has hosted and participated in several workforce events over the past two years.”
The following awards also were handed out during last week’s meeting:
Business Investment awards
• Paul Martin & Son, which invested more than $1.1 million on a new location on American Road in Napoleon.
• Dana Light Axle Manufacturing, with a large investment in Napoleon’s industrial park creating more than 175 jobs.
• Larry Huner and Cathy Rupp, new owners of 10 Pin Tap, a bar/diner in Ridgeville Corners, that have made investments in the business.
Community Growth awards
• Henry County Health Department for its actions during the coronavirus situation. According to information provided by the CIC, health department staff spent 15,000 hours on COVID-19 in 2020 while administering 10,721 vaccines in 2021.
• Eyes to the Skies for bringing back the fireworks event in Holgate by organizing and holding fundraisers.
Downtown Revitalization awards
• Soaring Arts Studio, Napoleon, which provides Filling Homes adult day services as an outlet for creative expression.
• Deshler Community Foundation. Formed in 2020, the organization’s mission is to “help provide funding to restore and revitalize the downtown area of Deshler and the village of Deshler as a whole.”
Workforce Innovation awards
• Custom Training Solutions, a division of Northwest State Community College that provides workforce training services.
• Gerken Companies, Napoleon, which has employed a marketing company “to promote and educate our youth about the rewarding and vast career opportunities they have available.”
Also recognized were CIC board members: Vice President Jeff Brubaker, Hamler’s mayor; Secretary/Treasurer Steve Seedorf of Graminex; Jason Maassel, executive committee member and Napoleon’s mayor; Curt Badgley, Malinta’s mayor; Brent Damman of New Water Technologies; Liz Fruchey, Henry County’s auditor; Bob Hastedt, Henry County commissioner; Cheryl Hershberger of Howard Hanna Realty; Molly Knepley, Napoleon council member; Lyndsey Lucas of Mel Lanzer Company; Amy Watson of Premier Bank; and Todd West of Patrick Henry High School.
Four other board members not in attendance were Jim Drewes of Northwest State Community College; Dan Keeterle, Pleasant Township trustee; Jennifer Lydy of Elara Caring; and Joel Miller, Henry County Chamber of Commerce director.
