Keller building

The new 150,000 square-foot speculation building being constructed by Keller Logistics Group on Napoleon’s Independence Drive is progressing as this photo, taken Tuesday, shows. Interest is being shown in the building by several parties, according to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

NAPOLEON — The Henry County Community Improvement Corporation board received good news about interest in Napoleon’s burgeoning speculation building during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday.

