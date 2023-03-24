NAPOLEON — The Henry County Community Improvement Corporation board received good news about interest in Napoleon’s burgeoning speculation building during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday.
The board also was briefed on plans to fill the former Walmart building on Napoleon’s Oakwood Avenue (see story in Thursday’s Crescent-News.)
CIC Executive Director Jennifer Arps told the board that the new 150,000 square-foot speculation building being constructed by the Defiance-based Keller Logistics Group is prompting inquiries. In fact, she said Tuesday the broker working on attracting a tenant has three interested parties.
And the CIC office has made the building known as a possibility for two other companies which are looking for possible locations. These were identified through state site selector leads, according to Arps, and are referred to publicly only under their code names — Project Soldier Field and Project Woods, both seeking more than 90,000 square-feet of building space.
The interest comes as the construction of the building — a shell for an industrial customer — continues. Construction began last year and has progressed with walls and steel framing now up.
“I think once that framework has gone up now it’s starting to spark some interest,” said Arps.
Other highlights she offered:
• Some of the prospective business projects the CIC is exploring are “huge” with large employment possibilities. Lithium battery and chip products are two focuses of such projects, she said. But these may be too big for Henry County, given the building and employment requirements, according to Arps.
• Other than the Keller speculation building project, she wants to focus this year on job retention at local companies. “I want to make sure our employers are doing good ...,” Arps said.
• Shank C & C Fabrication on Napoleon’s Freedom Drive is working on a possible 100,000 square-foot expansion due to customer growth that would create new jobs. She is working on possible incentives and a community reinvestment area that would allow tax breaks. “So we’re still in the preliminary stages of that project though right now,” Arps said.
• Triple Diamond Plastics in Liberty Center has been acquired by a new investment company which is looking at upgrades in machinery and equipment. As such, Arps is looking at possible incentives for the company.
• Although the building is “very outdated,” she told the board that the former B & B Molded Plastics building on Napoleon’s Fillmore Street may receive some upgrades by the new owner. She said she was able to connect the owner to a company that is looking for storage space, “which we are completely out of right now. ... I’ve connected the two of them and I think they’re going to be able to house some of their product out there, so that’s good.”
• Arps explained that she served as a judge in recent high school DECA competition for high school students at Bowling Green State University. “... that was a great experience,” she said.
• Arps attended U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s Manufacturing Summer Camp Summit in Dublin. This focused on summer camps for area students that Brown’s office sponsors around Ohio. Defiance County’s CIC participates in such a camp while Henry County does not, but Arps expressed interest in the possibility next year, rather than “educator boot camps” and tours for adults.
• She and Kylie Ziegler of the CIC office attended Bowling Green State University’s “State of the Region” presentation with Henry County being highlighted for an increase in small business loans.
• an employer roundtable is scheduled April 5 while an “educator boot camp” for educators is scheduled June 5-8.
