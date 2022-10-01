NAPOLEON — A solar company’s expansion plans were one topic of many during the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation’s recent bi-monthly meeting here.
According to CIC meeting minutes, APA Solar Racking on Henry County Road X in Ridgeville Corners, is adding a manufacturing division.
To do so, APA will invest in the former NASG building nearby for its expansion. This will include investments of $10 million for equipment and $3.5 million in property, the meeting minutes revealed.
After the company’s project is completed, it plans to create 110 new jobs while retaining 90. Payrolls for these positions will top $10 million, according to the minutes.
But APA’s plans aren’t ending there. The company also has purchased a building next to the NASG lot for offices and plans to purchase adjacent land for field research on solar frames.
The expansion project will utilize a $2 million loan from JobsOhio in Columbus and a $250,000 grant from that source. Additional funding sources will include a Port Authority loan and Henry County’s revolving loan fund.
According to CIC Executive Director Jennifer Arps, APA manufactures frames upon which solar panels are placed (when constructing a solar field). The expansion will allow the company to construct the solar frames as well in the future, she indicated.
And the firm will go from 15 in-house engineers to 25, the meeting minutes noted.
Arps informed The Crescent-News in email that this as a “great expansion and growth for them.”
In an unrelated project, the CIC participated in a Sept. 6 groundbreaking for the new speculation building being constructed by Keller Logistics, Defiance, on Independence Drive.
Spyker Contacting, Defiance, hopes to complete the building — being constructed as a shell for an expanding or new industry — in 2023. The cost is $6.5 million.
The CIC office will help market the building.
Other business topics discussed during the CIC board meeting:
• Napoleon Machine is nearing completion of an equipment expansion, and has seen a 37% sales increase allowing new contract opportunities.
• the CIC office continues to work with Dana Light Axle Manufacturing on its hiring phase. That company plans to open a plant in Napoleon to manufacture axles.
• the CIC’s annual meeting, scheduled for Oct. 22, will be held at Leisure Time Winery west of Napoleon.
• a number of local companies (MetaLink Technologies, Tenneco, the Gerken Companies, Dana, OldCastle, Midwest Community, Bright.net, Premier Bank and NSCC) used the CIC’s booth in the merchants building during the Henry County Fair in August.
• the CIC office met with the owners of King of Stone, a new business on Independence Drive based in Brazil. The company supplies countertops.
• the CIC office’s regional comprehensive economic development strategy continues to be formed. A survey process, now closed, sought input from residents about what is important to them in Henry County and the area.
• three companies with Napoleon operations (OldCastle, JAC Products and Dana) will participate in the testing of a pilot program offered by the Regional Growth Partnership and the Ohio Manufacturers Association aimed at “building the manufacturing talent pipeline in northwest Ohio.”
• Manufacturing Day in Henry County will be held on Oct. 14 at Northwest State Community College. Henry County’s schools have been invited.
