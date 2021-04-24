NAPOLEON — Henry County was in a good spot for 2020 according to Jennifer Arps, economic development coordinator for the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Henry County. In fact, there was an excitement about upcoming economic development plans. And then came March 2020 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown happened.
“It put an axe to everything,” Arps added.
The work of the CIC never stopped. Arps and April Welch, economic development director, were sent home to work virtually. The Northwest Ohio Regional Economic Development Association (NORED), a non-profit association spanning 12 counties, reached out to the county economic offices to keep everyone connected.
“I would describe it as a rapid pace,” Arps said.
All county offices were closed. While local COVID progress was being monitored, webinars and Zoom calls became the norm. Emails and social media were pushed, and websites were updated to share information.
“The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and all the other groups with acronyms, everyone worked together. It was eye-opening. I appreciate the rural community,” Arps commented. “It affected so many, but the community remained positive. Everyone came through this together.”
Another eye-opener to Arps was how businesses took care of employees, opening with caution. They were finding new ways to operate in the COVID era. Campbell Soup could not work fast enough to find employees, reaching out via the Zoom platform in April and May of 2020. The demand in the agricultural, food and packaging industries had doubled.
Arps said the auto industry slowed down for a time, primarily due to a shortage of parts. It is ramping back up now.
The CIC acts as a pass-thru entity in the economic development process. If a company wants a particular parcel of municipal land, that land can be transferred to CIC for purchase by that company.
Welch had served as the CIC director for two years and recently resigned to accept another economic development position with a Columbus company. Arps has been with CIC since 2015. She will serve as interim director in addition to her position as economic development coordinator until a successor is hired.
Arps said that she is pleasantly surprised at how well the county is doing at this point. She credits the great planners and business leaders for the progress. And the community stayed strong to support the businesses.
“We are still pushing forward,” Arps emphasized. Projects in the county are in the works but some have been paused due to the rising cost of materials such as lumber and steel.
The shortage of employees is also an issue for Henry County, a situation that began pre-COVID. Arps explained that the Baby Boomer generation is aging out of the skilled trades and there are not enough workers to fill those spots. In a normal year, there would be visits to the schools to let the students know what is out there, well paid positions with benefits. But that has not been possible since many students are not in school. She is hoping the “kids today see what happened during COVID, and what lines of work provided job security.”
Henry County is not immune to the housing shortage being felt across the Northwest Ohio. New housing developments are taking place in Napoleon, Hamler and Deshler.
“We can’t seem to get them up fast enough,” Arps explained.
