Steve Seedorf, product specialist at Graminex in Deshler, speaks to the guidance counselors and Four County Career Center instructors who participated this week in a bus tour hosted by the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). LuAnne Cooke, northwest Ohio liaison for Lt. Gov. John Husted; and Nicole Giesige from the office of U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) were in attendance. The tour also included stops at Tenneco and the Henry County Hospital. Participants learned about what each company does, as well as what positions and pay they offer, and what skills their employees need to have.
Henry Co. CIC hosts bus tour
Taryn Lawson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Hoped-for bridge opening remains Dec. 2
- Fourth annual community memorial service slated in Defiance
- Playoff football: Anna ends magical run for Archbold
- College basketball: DC holds off Akron-Wayne
- Girls basketball: Napoleon as advertised in big win at Defiance
- Richey arraigned on new charges in Putnam County
- Defiance council agenda for Nov. 26
- Area police reports 11-23-19
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.