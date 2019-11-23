Bus tour

Steve Seedorf, product specialist at Graminex in Deshler, speaks to the guidance counselors and Four County Career Center instructors who participated this week in a bus tour hosted by the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). LuAnne Cooke, northwest Ohio liaison for Lt. Gov. John Husted; and Nicole Giesige from the office of U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) were in attendance. The tour also included stops at Tenneco and the Henry County Hospital. Participants learned about what each company does, as well as what positions and pay they offer, and what skills their employees need to have. 

 Photo courtesy of Henry County CIC

