NAPOLEON — The Henry County CIC has welcomed four new board members to the CIC for 2022. Henry County Auditor Liz Fruchey, Todd West, Molly Kneply and Jennifer Lydy have been sworn in and join the board with terms beginning this year.

Fruchey replaces the previous auditor, Kevin Garringer, who left the position to become the City of Napoleon Finance Director. West replaces Brian Tilse, who did not renew for a second term, Kneply represents Napoleon City Council, replacing Dan Baer’s CIC seat and Lydy fills a vacant seat which was left after the resignation of China Pike back in 2020.

Kylie Ziegler also joins the CIC as the new administrative assistant. Kylie brings her experience and knowledge of Henry County from previously working as Deputy Auditor in the Henry County Auditor’s office.

