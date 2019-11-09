Headquarters barbershop grand opening

Pictured celebrating Tuesday’s grand opening of Headquarters barbershop, located at 09915 U.S. 127, Sherwood, are (from left): Ron Kuhn, Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, business owner and barber Steve Wendell, Brian Miller, Mickey Schwarzbek, Luke Kuhn, Kathy Holtsberry and Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.

