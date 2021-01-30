WAUSEON — As we start a new year, its time to take a look at our finances. Do you have a goal to save money, build a budget, or pay down debt. Perhaps you are not sure where to start, but also do not know who to ask. You can Ask OSU Extension. OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Healthy Finances educators are sensitive to the economic challenges many families and their communities face. Whatever your situation, the staff is there to help.
The county-based Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Financial Educators are offering free financial education to assist families in improving both present and future economic well-being. They are available to answer your questions on budgeting, bill payment, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money, and home ownership.
Individuals can submit anonymous questions, and a professional will respond via email within five business days. To submit a question, visit go.osu.edu/AskOSUExtension.
Each Friday, a financial tip will be shared on Facebook to strengthen your finances. Financial Fridays can be found at facebook.com/fulton.osu.edu. For more information about financial classes, call 419-337-9210.
