Susan Hale of RE/MAX Realty of Defiance has earned her Realtor Emeritus status from the National Association of Realtors.
The designation is for those who have held membership with the National Association of Realtors for at least 40 years. In addition to applicants’ time with the association, they must have served at a local, state or national association level for at least one year.
Hale began her realty career in 1979 with Snyder-Koehler Realty in Findlay, relocated to Bryan with Mohre-Wilson Realtors in 1985 and transferred to RE/MAX Realty of Defiance in 2005.
She is president of the Northwestern Ohio Board of Realtors (NWOB), and a member of the Toledo Regional Association of Realtors (TRAR), providing real estate services in Bryan, Defiance and the surrounding areas.
A press release issued by RE/MAX Realty of Defiance stated: “Hale continues to make long-lasting and valued contributions, holding memberships in numerous Defiance service organizations, earns ongoing Ohio Realtor sales achievement awards and is an important part of the local real estate industry as a whole.”
Hale resides in Defiance with her husband, Mike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.