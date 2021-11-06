Grube Inc., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, was recently named “2021 Franchisee of the Year” at the Buffalo Wild Wings Conference in Las Vegas. Grube Inc., which is owned by Defiance native Steve Grube, began in May of 2001 with the purchase of the Lima, location and has since grown to 38 locations in five states. Twenty four of those locations are in Ohio with the others in West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland. Grube also owns and operates the Rusty Taco restaurant in Maumee, Ohio. Grube Inc. employs more than 1,600 employees. Pictured in Las Vegas are: Mitchell Grube (left), Steve Grube (center) and Mathias Grube.
