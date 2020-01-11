Growth Fitness
Photo courtesy of Paulding County Economic Development

Pictured celebrating the grand opening of Growth Fitness, located in the Paulding Place Shopping Center, are Mikayla Pieper (left), director of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce; Growth Fitness owner Kass Chestnut (center); and Jerry Zielke, assistant director of Paulding County Economic Development. The 24-hour gym officially opened its doors today.

