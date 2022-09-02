NAPOLEON — A groundbreaking is scheduled here Tuesday morning for Keller Logistics Group’s planned new speculation building on Independence Drive.
The event, to be hosted by the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the building site at 720 Independence Drive in the city’s industrial park just south of U.S. 24.
Keller — based in Defiance — is planning to construct a 150,000 square-foot building that will serve as a shell for a manufacturing company that will lease the property.
“The Henry County CIC is thrilled to see the start of construction for Keller Logistics Group’s 150,000 square-foot spec building project,” stated CIC Director Jennifer Arps. “This project will allow for future growth of a business in Napoleon and expand our industrial park off U.S. 24. This investment by Bryan Keller in our community proves that our economy here in Henry County is progressing forward and continues to have potential.”
The project is the second speculation building planned in the area by Keller, which hopes to complete the Napoleon site in mid-2023. Ground is expected to be broken on a similar facility by Keller this year on Elliott Road on Defiance’s northside as well.
“We are excited to partner with the City of Napoleon and Henry County to bring another spec building to northwest Ohio,” Keller told The Crescent-News. “These buildings are our way of enticing companies to either expand into this area or locate here and bring jobs to northwest Ohio.”
He noted that the new Napoleon building will have 35-foot clearance up to its eaves and include three concrete sides along with one metal side. This is the same format for the DECKED building on Elliott Road, just south of where Keller is planning its Defiance speculation building.
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel said “we’re excited for the potential to have additional industrial space. Hopefully, an existing company can expand into it. Maybe they’re busting at the seams and need a new spot.”
He added that “we owe it to the people here” that if a business needs additional space room exists “for them to go.” But if that doesn’t happen, officials are hopeful a prospect could be brought in from outside Napoleon.
Maassel called the city’s relationship with Keller a “great partnership.”
Keller also is completing a new packaging facility on Defiance’s Commerce Drive, just north of the Johns Manville plant on Carpenter Road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.