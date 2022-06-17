A couple administrative measures for Defiance’s planned new Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., (TKI) fertilizer plant have been finalized according to information shared at the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s monthly board of trustees meeting Thursday afternoon.
CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer informed the board that a land closure deal has been completed with TKI — a firm based in Belgium which plans to build from the ground up in Enterprise Industrial Park, which is owned by the Plummer family on the southwest side of Defiance.
An agreement with an existing business in the park (Standridge Color Corporation) concerning rail service to TKI also has been reached, according to Willitzer.
The next step, she continued, is for the schools to sign off on a community reinvestment area that would allow TKI property tax abatements on its investment.
In another matter, Willitzer informed the board of a marketing effort that attempts to attract persons to a community who work from home.
She provided information on the purported corollary benefits to the local economy of such an employee. They may bring a spouse with them and establish a household that also would impact the economy positively, she indicated.
According to a handout Willitzer provided Thursday to The Crescent-News, a remote worker earning a $100,000 annual salary might produce a “total economic impact” of $95,436 each year, or $954,360 over 10 years. (The figures were made available by the U.S. Bureau of Labor.)
Willitzer told the board that the aforementioned marketing efforts would cost $1,000 for an initial month, and this could be handled through her agency’s budget.
Discussions also surfaced during Thursday’s meeting about the future of the movie theaters at Northtowne Mall (see related story this page).
In other business:
• CIC Workforce Development Manager Kortney Williams noted that her office is busy preparing for upcoming summer manufacturing camps his month. One will be held Tuesday-Thursday at Defiance Middle School for kids at Defiance, Tinora and Ayervsille schools; the other is scheduled June 27-29 at Fairview School for Hicksville and Fairview students.
• the board approved the monthly financial report for May
• the board met in non-public session to discuss confidential business matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.