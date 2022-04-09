Katie Groff, a resident and active community member of Defiance, has joined the Sam Switzer Realty team.
She is a graduate of Defiance High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Miami University in Oxford.
Groff also is a member of the board of directors for ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and Defiance Area Foundation as well as St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Elks Lodge and Eagles Aerie.
Too, she is a trained student mentor and a group fitness instructor at Twist It, and returned to the area eight years ago after spending time in Chicago.
She is married to Rob Held and her son, Jack Mortier, is a recent Defiance High School graduate, attending Miami University.
