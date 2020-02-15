Heather Grennay 2020

HEATHER GRENNAY

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Cruise Planners travel advisor, Heather Grennay of Defiance, recently attended the travel franchise network’s annual convention in Hollywood, Fla.

At the conclusion of the convention, Grennay was included among top producing Cruise Planners agents who were welcomed aboard the new Sky Princess cruise ship for a three-day inaugural sailing.

“As a travel advisor, I love learning more about the travel industry,” said Grennay. “Most importantly by attending Cruise Planners convention, I was able to walk away with new ideas of ways to show clients the world through travel.”

Grennay may be contacted at 419-980-6783 or visit www.alltravelsails.com.

Load comments