HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Cruise Planners travel advisor, Heather Grennay of Defiance, recently attended the travel franchise network’s annual convention in Hollywood, Fla.
At the conclusion of the convention, Grennay was included among top producing Cruise Planners agents who were welcomed aboard the new Sky Princess cruise ship for a three-day inaugural sailing.
“As a travel advisor, I love learning more about the travel industry,” said Grennay. “Most importantly by attending Cruise Planners convention, I was able to walk away with new ideas of ways to show clients the world through travel.”
Grennay may be contacted at 419-980-6783 or visit www.alltravelsails.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.