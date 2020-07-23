Veteran realtor Anne Gregory has recently joined the real estate team at Northwest Real Estate Services at 618 Clinton St., Defiance.
A licensed realtor in Ohio for more than 10 years, Gregory also is licensed in Coldwater, Mich., at Hauska Home & Farm.
Gregory and her husband, Dave, reside in Defiance and are members of St. John Catholic Church. She is a cancer survivor, an advocate for cancer research and has been involved in fundraising for local cancer charity groups for more than 20 years.
Anne can be reached at 419-438-5002 or annegregory@nwohiohomes.com.
