WAUSEON — Good things are happening in Fulton County according to Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. There is optimism even in the challenging times. Agriculture remains the number one industry, crop prices are holding.
The economic development office is unique in its location at the Fulton County Airport just north of Wauseon. When the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown occurred and the guidelines quickly followed, staff members were able to rotate with one person manning the airport office and the others working remotely.
Gilroy found it most interesting that in 2020 there were a significant number of small industries requiring additional space for manufacturing and warehouse needs. Some of those were meeting unique needs that came about because of the pandemic.
A new energy project is now going through the approval processes. The Arche Energy Project LLC is proposing a 107 megawatt solar farm with an approximate footprint of 675 acres within 1,000 acres of privately owned land in Gorham Township. The solar array would provide long term economic benefits through increased tax revenues. The proposed project is now going through the permit and regulatory process.
A primary focus now is on bringing the steel industry projects to the area. Nova Tube & Steel, North Star BlueScope, and Metal X are located in the Delta area.
Gilroy said unemployment within the county virtually remains the same as prior to COVID at 4-5%. There was a spike in April and May 2020 of 20% but then dropped back to the 4-5%.
The participation rate in the labor force has shown decline. The typical Northwest Ohio rate of 66-67 out of 100 individuals over the age of 16 and not institutionalized (school, hospital, prison, etc.) fell to 60-61 out of 100. Fewer people in the workforce puts stress on employers. The decline could be from people on the sidelines providing childcare, those having safety and wellness concerns, or those who have decided to retire or otherwise remove themselves from the workforce.
Over the next 15 years as the baby boomer workers age out of the workforce, they will need to be replaced by trained and educated workers to meet the needs and demands of society. It is said that it will take four new employees to make up for the loss of one experienced and skilled worker.
Gilroy said the housing market is at a crossroads. More housing starts are needed but the return on investment in a rural area is not high enough to attract developers. The increasing cost of building supplies is also a hindrance.
