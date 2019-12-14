Earlier this week, Chevrolet introduced the all-new 2021 Tahoe and Suburban, and General Motors Defiance Casting Operations will play a role by producing engine blocks for the vehicles.
The popular SUVs have been transformed to offer more people- and cargo-hauling capabilities.
“The redesigned Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban offer enhanced features and capabilities that our customers will absolutely love,” said Jeff Bantam, plant director at GM Defiance Casting Operations. “Defiance Casting Operations has a strong history of producing high-quality engine components and is proud to contribute to the production of these great SUVs.”
The redesigned full-size SUVs go on sale in mid-2020 and will be manufactured at the company’s Arlington assembly plant in Texas.
According to GM, the changes for the all-new Tahoe and Suburban began with a new architecture featuring an independent rear suspension and longer wheelbase. The new architecture targeted improvements central to the needs of full-size SUV customers, including passenger accommodations, cargo capacity, driving dynamics and exterior proportions.
The longer wheelbase and new chassis systems create greater ride smoothness, particularly on uneven pavement and unpaved surfaces, with improved handling. The vehicles’ load floors are significantly lower, providing a more natural seating position and a gain of 10 inches of third-row legroom, with big increases in cargo space.
“With an increasing number of SUVs on the market, we knew the all-new Tahoe and Suburban needed to reach higher than ever,” said Tim Herrick, vice president, global product programs. “We transformed Tahoe and Suburban to offer all-new technologies and features and deliver a better driving experience, while staying true to the versatility and capability that have earned people’s trust for generations.”
For the first time, Tahoe and Suburban’s second-row seat can slide, adjusting approximately 5.5 inches forward or rearward. Both the second- and third-row seats also fold more easily, and the load floor is now both flatter and lower than prior models, improving the ease of loading and unloading. The rear-door openings for the Tahoe are also larger, thanks to the increase in wheelbase.
Chevy Truck designers created an entirely new look for Tahoe and Suburban, with a bolder stance and proportions. Six distinctive models double the trim lineup for 2021 Tahoe and Suburban, giving customers more choices and enabling designers to explore distinctive personalities across the range.
“The longer proportions enabled us to add more sophistication and surface detail,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Chevrolet. “The design builds on what generations of owners have known and loved about the Tahoe and Suburban and gives them more, with confident, bolder stances that remain reassuringly familiar, but with greater detail than ever before.”
Tahoe and Suburban’s higher level of technology is enabled by an all-new digital vehicle platform. This next-generation system has five times more data-processing power than the system in current models.
“There are no vehicles like Tahoe and Suburban — which have starred in Hollywood movies, carried military heroes and world leaders and helped create countless family memories,” said Barry Engle, executive vice president and president, General Motors North America. “We’ve taken what people love about these pioneering SUVs and made them even better — adding more room for people and cargo, more advanced technology and an unrivaled driving experience.”
