General Motors (GM) will continue its partnership with the PEERS Foundation with a series of distracted-driving education sessions at area high schools this month.
Founded in 2007, PEERS, which stands for Professionals Encouraging Educational Reforms, is a 501©3 non-profit organization based in Grand Rapids, Mich.
PEERS uses emerging technology to create innovative and interactive learning programs that engage youth and aim to empower them to make better decisions about health, education and wellness.
In 2017, GM provided funding to develop the state-of-the-art Augmented Reality Distracted Driving Education Simulator, known as the ARDDES Aware program. During the 360-degree, immersive experience, participants wear a Meta2 augmented-reality headset while “driving” a GM vehicle.
In addition to navigating realistic traffic conditions, students experience driving distractions ranging from passenger conversations to incoming phone calls and text messages.
GM has funded the ARDDES Aware experience at more than 135 Michigan and Ohio high schools.
Strategic partnerships with local, regional and national companies, as well as government agencies and state transportation departments, have allowed PEERS to take the ARDDES Aware program to an additional 365 high schools and community events across the country.
The following ARDDES presentations are scheduled in the six-county area: Jan. 9 at Napoleon High School from 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Jan. 10 at Ayersville High School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Jan. 14 at Defiance High School from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The number of fatalities in distraction-affected crashes fell by 12.4% from 3,242 in 2017 to 2,841 in 2018, according to a report released in October by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“We’re incredibly excited that distracted-driving fatalities are down for the third year in a row,” said Michael Seymore, CEO of the PEERS Foundation. “Thanks to our partnership with General Motors, the ARDDES distracted-driving prevention program is making a huge impact and saving lives across the region.”
Seymore said that since the program’s inception, 65,272 students have experienced the program. GM’s partnership renewal is expected to allow the program to reach more than 10,000 additional high school students in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana in 2020.
Response to the high-energy, high-tech educational program has been positive. John Oliverio, an instructor at Detroit Public and Community School District’s Renaissance High School, said the experience was an eye-opener for his students.
“While there is no substitute for actual experience in learning, the augmented-reality program takes things to a whole new level,” Oliverio said. “Our students come out buzzing.”
