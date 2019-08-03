GlennPark Senior Living Community has announced the expansion of their campus located at 2429 William A. Diehl Court in Defiance.
GlennPark opened its doors in May 2010, and currently offers a 60-unit assisted living building called the Inn, as well as 18 independent-living bungalows.
“The demand continues to grow and we want to continue to grow with it,” said Dodi Thompson, residence manager at GlennPark.
GlennPark’s parent company, Columbus-based Chancellor Health Partners Inc., announced Thursday GlennPark will soon break ground on a 33-unit independent living apartment complex called Eden Place. The new building will consist of studio, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments.
A ground-breaking ceremony is set to take place at the facility Aug. 22 at 11 a.m.
Residents at Eden Place will live independently, with services such as full-service meals, housekeeping, maintenance and landscaping, and multiple communal areas to share with family and friends.
“With the addition of Eden Place, we will be energizing the entire 12-acre campus by adding amenities that our entire campus can enjoy,” Thompson said.
Along with the independent-living apartment complex, extensive work will go into the exterior grounds, including the addition of a fishing pond with pier, shelter house for family picnics, walking paths, gardens, a dog park, shuffleboard courts and more.
Thompson said several Defiance residents have already made reservations for the independent-living apartments, and added that based on early interest, she expects them to be leased quickly.
“A huge benefit for people moving into either the bungalows or Eden Place is that, if the time comes and they need more help, we have the Inn right here on our campus to make the transition easier.”
The assisted living basic services include 24-hour nursing, three meals daily, planned activities, housekeeping and laundry services, all utilities and scheduled transportation. The level of care is based on individual residents’ needs, and can consist of supervision and/or assistance with activities like bathing, dressing, ambulating, medication administration or reminders, and assistance with minor medical problems.
For more information about the Eden Place expansion, contact Stacie Stoll, Chancellor senior management, at 614-342-8400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.