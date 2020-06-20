Gig Above, a locally-owned and operated computer sales and service business, has opened a new store at 818 N. Perry St., Napoleon. Owners Morvin and Deedra Dixon established their business in 2010 in Wauseon and have decided to open a second storefront to serve local business and residential customers. Pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Napoleon location earlier this week are, from left: Dylan Young, technician; Lori Siclair, Napoleon City Councilman; owner Morvin Dixon; children Ezra, Josiah and Micah Dixon; wife and co-owner Deedra Dixon; Jason Maassel, Napoleon mayor; Ashley Markley, admin; and Mark Sanchez, Wauseon store manager. Contact the Napoleon Gig Above location at 419-956-4118.

