When planning to buy a new or used vehicle, the question of what to do with your current car arises.
You can quickly make a transition by trading in your old ride right at the dealership, or owners can sometimes earn more money by listing it for public sale. Regardless of how you plan to go out with the old and in with the new, you must consider numerous factors to complete the move.
Find Your Vehicle’s Value
The first subject to tackle is understanding how much your current vehicle is worth. You can get a general idea by utilizing free tools that provide a value based on the year, make, model, features and condition.
When entering your information, be honest about its integrity for both the interior and exterior. You should become familiar with what constitutes poor, fair, good or excellent condition.
Another avenue to consider is hiring a professional to perform an expert appraisal. While it may cost a small fee, understanding your vehicle’s worth gives you efficient bargaining power when it’s time to make a deal.
Before beginning the process of searching for a new car, follow these tips to ensure your ride is trade-in ready.
Spring Cleaning
Of course, you should get rid of any personal items or waste accumulated in the back seats and trunk. Once the car is clear of belongings, contact a professional detailer for a deep clean, or save money by performing the job yourself.
Visit a local car wash to access commercial-grade vacuum systems to quickly pick-up small debris like pet hair, wrappers or even loose change. Remember to adjust your seats back and forth so you can get the hard-to-see mess.
Next, use your favorite cleaners to clean and shine the dashboards, seat materials and interior trim. Don’t forget to give the exterior a deep clean and wax before visiting the dealership.
Fix Minor Repairs
Dealership appraisers will immediately deduct dollars off the trade-in value if they notice repairs are necessary. Consider analyzing your vehicle for these easy-to-overlook imperfections.
• Small cracks on the windshield or paint.
• Wiper blades that need replacing.
• Non-working light bulbs.
• Low fluids.
Store your maintenance and service records in the glovebox. Make sure to mention that the vehicle is well taken care of and in excellent working condition.
