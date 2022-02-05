The Fun Company-Defiance held its grand re-opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday in conjunction with the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. The Fun Company has been specializing in specialty toys, books, games, and educational supplies since 1983 with two other locations in Bellefontaine and Leipsic. Located at 210 Clinton St. in Defiance, The Fun Company — will be open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony are, from left: Chamber board member Phil Constien; Mayor Mike McCann; Chamber Executive Director Sarah Tackett; Owner Mandy Osterfeld; Manager Stacey Benton; and Chamber board member Jamie Fleming.
