ARCHBOLD — The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) held its annual meeting and awards banquet recently at Sauder Village.
More than 260 people attended that evening to celebrate Fulton County’s economic growth and business development opportunities over the previous year, according to FCEDC Executive Director Matt Gilroy.
The following member businesses were elected to serve a two-year term on the FCEDC Executive Committee beginning July 1: the Fulton County Health Center, Toledo Edison, Fifth Third Bank and DGL Consulting Engineers.
The FCEDC also recognized businesses and individuals that support economic development and benefit Fulton County communities. Award recipients were:
• Excellence in Retail: Country Charm Cafe.
• Excellence in Industry: Area 419.
• Community Service Award: Open Door of Delta.
• Business of the Year: Andres, O’Neil & Lowe Insurance Agency.
• Volunteer of the Year: Connie Koch, Raising HR.
• Excellence in Public Service: Jeff Robinson, retired Fulton County Common Pleas Court judge and Bill Drummer, director of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.
The FCEDC also recognizes an individual that has provided significant benefit and impact to economic growth in Fulton County through the Robert Fulton Award. This year’s recipient was Jim Van Poppel, retired president of Fulton County Processing.
The award was presented posthumously to Mr. Van Poppel’s family members.
“This event and the objectives that the FCEDC accomplishes each year is only possible thanks to the support, resources and energy provided by all of the people in this room and the other member businesses that could not attend this evening,” Gilroy told those in attendance. “Fulton County is growing because of you and we continue to thrive thanks to the energy and passion put forth by all of our members and supporters.”
