WAUSEON — Fulton County economic development officials are initiating a new program aimed at attracting former residents back home to take job openings.
The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) plans to make initial contact via Facebook and LinkedIn with recent graduates from the county’s high schools (Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton and Wauseon).
According to a press release, the FCEDC office will contact interested candidates about local employment options as well as employers to discuss the necessary skills, education and experience that these potential employees may offer. Officials also will promote efforts to support candidates with housing, childcare and schooling options, according to the press release.
“The purpose of this program is to attract people back to their hometown while still having a job in the field they are in,” noted the FCEDC office’s manager Ellie Oyer. “This has never been attempted here in Fulton County, and we look forward to seeing how people will respond to this opportunity.”
The strategy reminds of a variety of recent discussions among local officials to deal with a challenging labor market. Many local employers have had difficulty filling open positions since the COVID situation surfaced.
Some local officials have spoken in recent years about a more comprehensive strategy for attracting and retaining workers locally. Government officials, for example, note the need to bolster new housing options or even daycare that will make local jobs more appealing.
A tight labor market is expected to continue in the area, the FCEDC office, led by Director Matt Gilroy, believe. But they note that local companies are adding jobs.
On the housing front, Oyer told The Crescent-News that “housing inventory is also tight, and we feel it is important that those wanting to relocate have eyes and ears here looking and providing them with stable and affordable housing. We are currently working with housing developers and real estate agents to collaborate on residential development.”
Persons who may have an interest in returning to Fulton County for job opportunities can contact the FCEDC by phone (419-337-9270) or by emailing Oyer at ellie@fcedc-ohio.com.
“Parents and grandparents, during the holiday season, this is your chance to talk with your loved ones about the opportunity to relocate closer to home,” the press release stated.
